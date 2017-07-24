Virginia Private College Week

to Google Calendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The 2017 Virginia Private College Week will be held Monday, July 24-Saturday, July 29. Daily programs offered for rising juniors (Class of 2019) and seniors (Class of 2018) -- and their families. Prospective transfer students are also invited. The program includes a campus tour and an information session about admission, financial aid, and academic/extracurricular programs. On Monday-Friday (July 24 -&nbsp; 28), there will be a morning (9 am) and afternoon (2 pm) session. On Saturday,&nbsp;July 29, there will be a morning (9 am) session only. You may be interested in just visiting one or two colleges during the week. However, if you visit three or more participating colleges during Virginia Private College Week, you will receive three application fee waivers. This means no application fee for three Virginia private colleges of your choice. To register call 1-800-456-9595 or click on this link to select a date and time for your VPCW info session. https://admissions.hollins.edu/portal/vpcw

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Education & Learning, This & That

to Google Calendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Virginia Private College Week - 2017-07-24 00:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs