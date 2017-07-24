The 2017 Virginia Private College Week will be held Monday, July 24-Saturday, July 29. Daily programs offered for rising juniors (Class of 2019) and seniors (Class of 2018) -- and their families. Prospective transfer students are also invited. The program includes a campus tour and an information session about admission, financial aid, and academic/extracurricular programs. On Monday-Friday (July 24 - 28), there will be a morning (9 am) and afternoon (2 pm) session. On Saturday, July 29, there will be a morning (9 am) session only. You may be interested in just visiting one or two colleges during the week. However, if you visit three or more participating colleges during Virginia Private College Week, you will receive three application fee waivers. This means no application fee for three Virginia private colleges of your choice. To register call 1-800-456-9595 or click on this link to select a date and time for your VPCW info session. https://admissions.hollins.edu/portal/vpcw