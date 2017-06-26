Writer-in-Residence Kathi Appelt

Appelt is the author of numerous picture books, middle grade, and young adult novels, including <em>The Underneath,</em> a National Book Award finalist and a Newbery Honor Book, <em>Maybe a Fox</em>, <em>Counting Crows</em>, <em>When Otis Courted Mama,</em> <em>Kissing Tennessee,</em> <em>Down Cut Shin Creek</em>, and <em>Keeper</em>. Summer Graduate Programs in Children's Literature and Children's Book Illustration event.