A Spring Serenade: Presented by the Winds of the Blue Ridge

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

A Spring Serenade 

Presented by the Winds of the Blue Ridge

With guest conductor Chris Dobbins

Come enjoy a FREE outdoor concert by the Winds of the Blue Ridge! 

Bring your own picnic and come rain or shine, the venue is covered! This is a FREE, family-friendly event with plenty of spaces for kids to run around.

Directions: From the main entrance at Hollins University follow the signs to Forest of Arden Drive.

For more visit windsoftheblueridge.org

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

