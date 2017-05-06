A Spring Serenade
Presented by the Winds of the Blue Ridge
With guest conductor Chris Dobbins
Come enjoy a FREE outdoor concert by the Winds of the Blue Ridge!
Bring your own picnic and come rain or shine, the venue is covered! This is a FREE, family-friendly event with plenty of spaces for kids to run around.
Directions: From the main entrance at Hollins University follow the signs to Forest of Arden Drive.
For more visit windsoftheblueridge.org
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
