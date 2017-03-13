Adult Big Wheel Relay Race

Admission: $50/team

Times: 3 heats (6pm, 7pm, and 8pm)

Imagine yourself cruising around town with the wind in your hair riding low on a Big Wheel. This ain’t no dream, folks. And you don’t have to be a kid… It can be a reality at the second annual Roanoke Adult Big Wheel Relay , brought to you in partnership with Ride Solutions and the Night Rider’s Ball! That’s right, we’re having a Big Wheel relay race in downtown Roanoke! Teams of 3 will race around downtown Roanoke. The first team to complete 6 laps on our closed course will be crowned winner and Big Wheel Champ! We will have 3 heats, please sign up for the time you prefer; 6pm, 7pm and 8pm. Races will take approx. 30 mins. Team uniforms and costumes strongly encouraged. Awards given for winners and crowd favorites!