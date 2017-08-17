Adult Class Series: Ceramics

to Google Calendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

$150 General Public| $120 Members

Join us for an introductory class to the world of ceramics! Learn and hone your basic hand building skills using the slab, pinch, and coil methods, in addition to special decorating techniques, like stamping and imprinting. This project-based series is geared to help you experience the sense of satisfaction that comes from using your hands to create a finished product from scratch, whether you are focused on function, aesthetics, the abstract, or all three. From beginners to expert potters, all levels of experience are welcome!

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Class Series: Ceramics - 2017-08-17 18:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook