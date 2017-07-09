Adult Open Studio

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Adult Open Studios are an opportunity for adults to utilize museum studio space and materials as you continue to build your practice and skills.

While this is not an instructed class, instructing staff will be available to offer guidance and feedback as needed.

Please email Adult Education Manager Stephanie Fallon to coordinate any specific materials needed. sfallon@taubmanmuseum.org

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

