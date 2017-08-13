Adult Open Studio

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

$15 General Public | $10 Members

Whether you are in need of some extra time to continue developing skills from a class you've taken, or just looking to make a little creative time for yourself, the Adult Studio Practice is a perfect place for you!

We provide the materials and the studio; you bring your ideas and sense of play! This is NOT a guided class, but instructors will be available to answer questions and help you use our professional grade supplies. Work on:

-Calligraphy

-Collage

-Weaving

-Painting (watercolor, gouache, or acrylics)

-Drawing

...and more!

Pre-Registration is required.

