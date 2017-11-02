On Sale: Friday, July 28 at 12 PM

ALABAMA with special guests The Marshall Tucker Band come together for one night of legendary country music at Berglund Center Coliseum. Tickets start at just $49.50.

ALABAMA is the band that changed everything; they brought country music to the mainstream. Their music is timeless and can be heard today as a part of every cover band's set list in nearly every college town in America. While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. They have charted 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row, a record that will likely never be surpassed in any genre. They have won over 178 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, ACM Awards and counting. They've earned 21 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and were named the RIAA's Country Group of the Century. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Good music knows no boundaries. The Marshall Tucker Band has been wowing critics and influencing major country acts for more than 40 years with hit singles like "Heard it in a Love Song," "Fire on the Mountain," "Can't you See," and "Take the Highway." Lead singer Doug Gray states "they called us a southern rock band, but we have always played everything from country, jazz, blues, rock & roll and all things in-between. As we've become older," Gray grins, eyes twinkling, "our Southern heritage seems to come out even more. But, no matter how old we get, we can still rock your socks off!"