Gary is the author of the new biography, In the Great Green Room: The Brilliant and Bold Life of Margaret Wise Brown. In 1990, Gary discovered unpublished manuscripts and songs by Brown tucked away in a trunk in a barn attic. Since then, she has catalogued, edited, and researched all of Brown's writings. Her work on Brown, a 1932 Hollins graduate, has been covered in Vanity Fair, Entertainment Weekly, and on NPR.