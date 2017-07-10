Amy Gary

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119

Gary is the author of the new biography, In the Great Green Room: The Brilliant and Bold Life of Margaret Wise Brown. In 1990, Gary discovered unpublished manuscripts and songs by Brown tucked away in a trunk in a barn attic. Since then, she has catalogued, edited, and researched all of Brown's writings. Her work on Brown, a 1932 Hollins graduate, has been covered in Vanity Fair, Entertainment Weekly, and on NPR.

