Anniversary of D-Day

National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia

Admission: FREE

Pay tribute to those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Normandy 72 years ago and honor those who lived to fight another day. There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. with keynote speaker Jerry Yellin, a WWII pilot who flew the final combat mission of the war, during which his wingman was the last man killed in combat. There will be a Veterans’ Reunion tent and music by the 29th Division Band. Admission is free. The Memorial will remain open until 9 p.m. Call (540) 586-3329 or visit www.dday.org for more information.

