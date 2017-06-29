Rediscover life in small town America during Buchanan’s 64th annual Buchanan Community Carnival.

Explore our midway where you will find family oriented Games, Rides provided by Coles Amusements, and great Food including our trademark Carnival Burgers and world famous Fries!

Activities begin on Thursday, June 29th and run through Saturday, July 8th. (The Carnival is closed on Sunday, July 2nd.)

Traditional 4th of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4th.