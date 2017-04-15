Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Waid Park

Waid Recreation Area Rocky Mount, Virginia

Join us as we locate over 15,000 eggs that are hidden for the 19th Annual Easter Egg Hunt being held Saturday, April 15 at Waid Recreation Area (Waid Park) in Rocky Mount. The Easter Bunny will be there for photo opportunities so don’t forget to bring your camera.  The event will commence with the egg hunt at 2 p.m., and include door prizes, Easter tattoos, inflatables and a great outdoor experience. Concessions will be available.

We strongly encourage you to arrive by 1:30pm to get your child registered and to locate a parking space for this highly attended event.

Waid Recreation Area Rocky Mount, Virginia View Map

