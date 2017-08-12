The 34th Annual World Hunger Auction will be held Saturday, August 12 at 9:30 a.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Rocky Mount.

The auction will features artwork, sculptures, quilts and wall hangings produced by local groups and individuals, antique and handmade furniture, special services and much more. Baked goods, produce, canned vegetables, and handmade crafts will be sold prior to the auction. Come early for the best selection!

Breakfast and lunch, including ice cream will be available for purchase. Funds raised benefit hunger projects administered by Heavenly Manna in Franklin County, Roanoke Area Ministries and Heifer International.