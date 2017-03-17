Admission: $6

Times: Friday, Saturday & Sunday 8am-5pm Every Father's Day Weekend

Come and see the tractors & other demonstrations going on live! Antique Farm Days event is held every Father's Day weekend Friday, Saturday & Sunday 8 am to 5 pm in Rocky Mount, Virginia Antique engines, old tractors, farming demonstrations, blacksmithing, wood working, tractor parades and more exhibits are on display. Friday afternoon features a Draft Horse Pull in addition to the daily features. Saturday features a Tractor Pull, an Auction, Kids Activities and daily features. Sunday features a Sunday Service, Gospel Music, a Lawn Mower Pull, a Prize Drawing @ 4:30 pm and daily features. Antique Farm Days is focused on educating the public and future generations, through displays and demonstrations, about the importance that early farm machinery played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas.