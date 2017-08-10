The annual Appalachian Laser Tag Festival is a go! Hosted by the Laser Club at Virginia Tech (LCaT), this event provides fun for all and run from Thursday, August 10 at 12pm to Sunday, August 13, at 11:30 am. Come for a morning, afternoon, evening, or the entire event. If you plan to come, please register. The LCaT will be providing equipment. If you have the same equipment or a modified version of the equipment, please feel free to bring it. Playing is free though AA battery donations are always appreciated. Registration will.

We suggest a $5 donation per person camping at Caldwell Fields (donations cover the camp site and gas for the generator). If you wish to bring a small camper, please contact Scott Farmer (540-818-4349) for special instructions. Up to 50 people can camp on the field we have reserved so they will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis. Those not wishing to camp and might not live in the area can find hotel options in Blacksburg that are about 25-30 minutes away from the game site or Christiansburg that will be about 30-35 minutes away.

All ages are welcome but event organizers will not assume responsibility for youth under 18 years of age. As such, a parent or designated guardian/group leader should be present. Please contact Scott Farmer (sdf@vt.edu) if you have inquiries about the event.