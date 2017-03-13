Armed Forces Day 5k

Admission: $25

Support our Armed Forces at the National D-Day Memorial by participating in a patriotic themed 5K Run/Walk and Youth Fun Run! Not only does the race begin and end at the picturesque Memorial, but a total change in elevation of 220 feet provides a unique challenge for runners of all levels to “Conquer the Hill.” Participants will also have the opportunity to honor and interact with members of the Armed Forces past and present. Don’t want to run or walk? Sign up to be a “Fortitude Runner” to show your support for our Armed Forces and the National D-Day Memorial and receive a t-shirt. Online registration opens on February 1, 2017. Early bird pricing ends on March 31 and the t-shirt guarantee deadline is May 1. Prizes will be awarded for the top finishers overall for the 5K Run and teams for team spirit and top fundraiser. All Youth Fun Run participants and the top three finishers in each age category will receive a medal. Visit www.dday.org, contact (540) 586-3329 ext.111, or email education@dday.org for more information.