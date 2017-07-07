Art By Night: 12x12: Celebrating Small Works

Tonight we're celebrating small works with big personality! Join us as we take you through 12X12: Small Works from the Heywood and Cynthia Fralin Collection and learn 144 reasons why these little pieces pack a big punch.

Your guided tours will take place at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30pm. Now is the time to register for a night of a little (okay, maybe a lot) of fun!

About 12x12: Small Works from the Heywood and Cynthia Fralin Collection

Diminutive in scale but powerful in presence, 12 x 12 features renowned paintings and works on paper created by some of the most well known American artists of the 19th and 20th centuries. The works, smaller than 12 inches square, are created by such luminaries as Robert Henri, Winslow Homer and Milton Avery.

12 x 12: Small Works from the Heywood and Cynthia Fralin Collection is curated by Amy Moorefield, Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections, Taubman Museum of Art. This installation will be on display July 8 – December 3, 2017, in the Bank of America/Dominion Resources Gallery.