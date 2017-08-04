Art By Night: Fiber Arts Round Robin & Artist Talk

Join us as we celebrate our exhibition Tangled: Fiber Arts Now! with a special evening of Round Robin classes exploring fiber arts techniques.

General Public: $15 per class or $35 for all three

Members: $10 per class or $25 for all three

This class trio is celebrating our Tangled exhibition and the variety of fiber arts. We’ll be taking on Stick Loom Weaving, Woven Jewelry, and Pom Poms &Tassels each and every hour. Sign up for one or sign up for all! Go from one class to the next while enjoying happy hour. Not sure if you want to do them all? Sign up for the one you like best and if you like what you see, you can sign up for the others on the spot.

Stay Tuned for a special artist talk on this exciting evening as well!

About the Exhibition:

Featuring several contemporary artists who are redefining how we perceive fiber arts such as weaving, quilting and felting, Tangled will feature sculptures, installations and performance works using fiber-based materials. It’s an eclectic mix highlighting our connections to nature, the richness and diversity of our culture, our body and our environment through artists who are revolutionizing the use of textiles and fiber. Textile art, which encompasses embroidery, fiber art, knitting, crochet, and carpet design has its roots in the invention of weaving some 27,000 years ago. It is one of the oldest forms of human technology. Now artists are using fiber art to both define and challenge current social/political issues such as gender, notions of family and women’s work as well as the experimentation of materials that may not necessarily be defined under the rubric of fiber such as bones, pearlized pins, recycled bags, and 3D fabrication. Pairing established artists with emerging figures, Tangled will explore new horizons being developed at this very moment in fiber art while redefining how we perceive this ancient art form.

Tangled: Fiber Art Now! is curated by Amy G. Moorefield, Taubman Museum of Art Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Collections. This exhibition will be on view from August 5, 2017 through February 11, 2018 in the Medical Facilities of America Gallery and the Temporary Exhibition Gallery.