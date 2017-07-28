Art Director: Laurent Linn

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Linn is art director at Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, where he works on picture books, middle-grade, and teen novels. He began his career as a puppet designer/builder in Jim Henson's Muppet Workshop. He created characters for various productions, including the Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppet Treasure Island films. He also served as the creative director for the Sesame Street Muppets, winning an Emmy Award.

