Art Exhibition : "From London to April: Textural Progressions" By Fleda A. Ring.

Fleda A. Ring Artworks is proud to present “From London to April: Textural Progressions” by Fleda A. Ring. Meditative, abstract, expressionist, and gestural, the works are intended to inspire contemplation, prompt conversation and encourage patience, truth, effort and honesty. The collection is, in part, a response to what has been lost through the technological dependence, isolation, fear, discord and absence of passion that characterize the current times.

Each work begins with the layering of gesso upon a canvas. Pen and graphite are layered onto the crested points of cured gesso, accentuating the visual textures of the piece. Color is added through the application of acrylic paints, which are often mixed directly on the canvas. Ink is applied by pen before adding another layer of gesso to repeat the process. Often, pieces take hundreds of hours to complete. With each successive layer, it becomes more difficult to decipher each marking from pen and paints.

The resulting pieces unintentionally echo aspects of Abstract Expressionism. Where Pollock and de Kooning are known for their often broad, large, and sweeping strokes, Fleda’s works are exercises in minutiae; they are carefully controlled, hidden, detailed maps of applied textures.

Ultimately, the artworks invite personal contemplation. All thoughts, emotions and activity occurring at the moment that the paint on a palette knife, ink from a pen tip or drop of gesso from a tube touch the canvas act as invitations for the viewer. When the viewer joins the visual conversation, the artworks completed. The feeling of texture in the viewer’s eyes stimulates their thoughts and emotions, and creates the intended intimacy these textures crave.

Fleda is a graduate of the Virginia School of the Arts and earned an Associate’s Degree in Graphic Design from the Art Academy of Cincinnati. She has studied visual arts at Northern Kentucky University and Hollins University. Her works have appeared in galleries in Roanoke, Virginia; Watertown, Massachusetts; Indianapolis, Chicago and most recently at the 2016 London Parallax Art Fair. She is the owner of Fleda A. Ring Artworks in downtown Roanoke, a gallery devoted to local creative communities, and specializing in groundbreaking works by unexpected new artists and established artists working outside their self-imposed boundaries.

Please join us for the opening of this exhibition from 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday, April 7th. Meet the artist and enjoy snacks, libations, and creative community.

“From London to April: Textural Progressions” will be on exhibition from April 7th to May 26, 2017.