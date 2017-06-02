Art Exhibition: "Nature of Being", new works by artist and maker Christopher Cobb

Fleda A. Ring Artworks is proud to present “Nature of Being”, new works by artist and maker Christopher Cobb.

This is an exhibition of found and formed treasures — urban and rural, metal and wood, matte and shine, all precious. These works are rooted in a daily practice of seeing everything as an opportunity for creating, for accepting what is freely given.

The path that the artist and maker has taken is one of freedom from pressure or expectation. He creates because of a need to express beauty, both in conflict and in peace. The works showcase duality and contrast; they ask the viewer to see more than what is on the surface, to be patient before judging, to question one’s own perspective.

Join us for a celebration of this exhibition on June 2, 2017, from 6 pm to 10 pm. Enjoy libations, hor'douvres and creative community.

Exhibition hours after June 2nd : Mondays and Wednesdays 11 to 5, Fridays 11 to 4.