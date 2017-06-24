This summer, the City of Roanoke’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation will host three open-air art markets in downtown Roanoke. Created to celebrate local artists, Art in the Plaza, will take place in Roanoke’s charming and recently upgraded Century Plaza located at 14 Church Ave., SE. The markets will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, August 26, 2017.

“Our vision is to create a family-friendly cultural destination in Century Plaza,” said Lauren Woodson, Community Recreation Program Supervisor at Roanoke Parks and Recreation. “This open-air marketplace will provide emerging local artists and performers with an opportunity to showcase their art.”

NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS!

Do you want to showcase your artwork or participate in Roanoke’s upcoming Art in the Plaza markets? We are currently accepting artist and performer applications! All artists or performers must complete an Artist Application Packet and submit it electronically to Lauren Woodson or in-person at Mountain View Recreation Center. If you have any questions about the application, please contact Lauren Woodson at lauren.woodson@roanokeva.gov.

Visit the website for more information.