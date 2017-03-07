Artemis Launch 2017 with acclaimed poet, Nikki Giovanni

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Artemis celebrates the launch of its 24th journal at the Taubman Museum of Art. Our featured writer and guest speaker will be the acclaimed poet, Nikki Giovanni at 7:00 pm in the Taubman Theatre. The journal's mission is to foster excellence in art and literature in the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond. As well as publishing a yearly journal, Artemis creates a place for many contributors to debut their work along side professional artists and writers. Artemis presents many cultural events throughout the year and collaborates with Hollins University for our annual fall poetry reading.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

(540) 230-8511

