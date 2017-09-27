Artful Journeys

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Group Intervals: 1pm, 4pm

Kindergarten - 8th Grade Only

Do you homeschool your children or are you looking for an after-school program? Evoke your childs creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build their knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. With two timeslots for each week’s 60-minute lesson, you can choose a schedule that works for you.

$8 per child; $5 per adult | $5 for children, free for adults covered under Museum family memberships

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
540.342.5760
