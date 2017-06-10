Artisan Saturdays at Explore Park

Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia

Mark your calendar as we kick off the 3rd Annual Artisan Saturday series on June 10, August 12, and November 4. From 10am- 3pm, the Visitor’s Center will come alive with demonstrations, music, food and crafts. Each Artisan Saturday is unique, informative and filled with creativity. Make a whole day of it and take advantage of Explore Park’s hiking and biking trails, bring the fishing gear and license to spend some time on the Roanoke River. For more information please call 540.387.6078 or visit us on the web at www.explorepark.org.

