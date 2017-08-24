Arts Fusion

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

The Taubman Museum of Art is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, to offer docent-led discussions of our exhibitions and permanent collections for those affected by memory loss. Each hour-long tour is designed to provide a welcoming space to talk about the artworks on view with a small group. Tours are offered on the fourth Thursday of every month from 1-2pm.

Contact Annette Clark, Family Service Director for Alzheimer’s Association CWVC, to register for an upcoming program at 540.345.7600 or aclark@alz.org. Arts Fusion tours are free. Advance registration required.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

