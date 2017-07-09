Ash Lawn Opera: Rigoletto

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

By Guiseppe Verdi Ash Lawn Opera returns to Blacksburg with its fully-staged production of Verdi’s Italian opera masterpiece. This tragic story of love and vengeance centers on the lustful Duke of Mantua; his hunch-backed jester, Rigoletto; and the jester’s beautiful daughter, Gilda. Presented here with full orchestra and English subtitles, Rigoletto was revolutionary in its time and has been a staple of the opera canon for more than 150 years.

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

(540) 231-5300

