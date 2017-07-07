Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton

Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119

Clayton, MA '09 in children's literature, founded Cake Literary, with Sona Charaipotra, a sister MFA graduate of the New School Writing for Children Program. Cake is a literary development company committed to creating quality multi-platform content for middle grade, young adult, and women's fiction audiences, all with a strong focus on diversity. She is the author, with Charaipotra, of Tiny Pretty Things and Shiny Broken Pieces. A former librarian, she is also COO of the nonprofit We Need Diverse Books.