Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton

Google Calendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Wetherill Visual Arts Center, Room 119

Clayton, MA '09 in children's literature, founded Cake Literary, with Sona Charaipotra, a sister MFA graduate of the New School Writing for Children Program. Cake is a literary development company committed to creating quality multi-platform content for middle grade, young adult, and women's fiction audiences, all with a strong focus on diversity. She is the author, with Charaipotra, of Tiny Pretty Things and Shiny Broken Pieces. A former librarian, she is also COO of the nonprofit We Need Diverse Books.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

Visit Event Website

540-362-6575

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Author and Literary Developer Dhonielle Clayton - 2017-07-07 19:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook