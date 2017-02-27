Backyard Birding

Master falconer Mitch Whitaker and Cumberland Gap NHP’s Carol Borneman will be sharing the wonder and amazement of birding. Open to all ages, a small $5 fee for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Learn to identify all the awesome aviaries that visit your home each year!

Beginning at 9 a.m, meeting at the lodge, Ranger Carol will be leading a morning birding trip to showcase the migrating birds as they come through our area.

Then at Noon, Mitch will provide his awesome live display of owls, vultures, and hawks. Get up close and personal with your favorite winged friend!