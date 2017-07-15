BaconFest VA

We're very excited to announce our new location for the 5th Annual BaconFest this year!!! We've teamed up with the Berglund Center to offer the best of everything: Bacon, Brews, and Air Conditioning!! :)

All the things that make BaconFest great will be featured at the Berglund Center's Special Event Center on July 15, 2017 from 10am to 5pm.

- Same great taste ticket packages to experience the most bacon variety!!

- Very Important Piggy judges passes (a select number will be on sale)

- Nearly 100 different bacon-inspired, mouthwatering menu items from our amazing chefs!!

- Live music

- Free kids activities

- Local breweries and wineries featured!

- Great artisans showcasing unique crafts

Spread the word and come share in the bacon greatness July 15th!!!

For the love of bacon, be there and be hungry!

