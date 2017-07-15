BaconFest VA

We're very excited to announce our new location for the 5th Annual BaconFest this year!!! We've teamed up with the Berglund Center to offer the best of everything: Bacon, Brews, and Air Conditioning!! :)
All the things that make BaconFest great will be featured at the Berglund Center's Special Event Center on July 15, 2017 from 10am to 5pm.
- Same great taste ticket packages to experience the most bacon variety!!
- Very Important Piggy judges passes (a select number will be on sale)
- Nearly 100 different bacon-inspired, mouthwatering menu items from our amazing chefs!!
- Live music
- Free kids activities
- Local breweries and wineries featured!
- Great artisans showcasing unique crafts
Spread the word and come share in the bacon greatness July 15th!!!
For the love of bacon, be there and be hungry!
www.baconfestva.com
Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
