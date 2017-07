Bargains at the Bridges is Roanoke’s BIG flea market in Downtown Roanoke! It’s located at Dr Pepper Park on the last Sunday of each month May through October from 12pm-4pm. Shopper admission is FREE. Please utilize street parking on Reserve Ave., the gravel lot at Honeytree Learning Center or the Riverwalk parking garage beside Honeytree. There will not be any parking shuttles running for this event.