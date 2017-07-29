Beach Music Festival

AMAZING LINE-UP

NO BODY...AND WE MEAN NO BODY CAN BEAT THIS EVENT!

4 OF THE TOP BANDS ON THE EAST COAST...THE BEST BEACH MUSIC EVER! ALL UNDER ONE ROOF, ONE WEEKEND! RAIN OR SHINE

THE MUSIC GOES ON WITH:

THE ENTERTAINERS

BAND OF OZ

GARY LOWDER & SMOKIN HOT

BLACKWATER RHYTHM & BLUES!

ONE OF THE BEST CLASSIC CAR SHOWS IN VIRGINIA!

Proceeds will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation of Virginia.

Each classic car entered into the show receives one free concert pass per entry.

$15 Registration Fee.

Trophy's and Dash plaques awarded

Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, Va. features a great festival rally field for camping, another tree lined campground, stocked trout stream, competitive golf course, hiking trails, close to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the friendliest people around!

SPECIAL CAMPING RATE FOR THE WEEKEND

SPECIAL CONCERT ON FRIDAY NIGHT, JULY 28TH BY : The Entertainers!! Concert starts at 6 p.m. under the pavilion-rain or shine!

We are working on a special group rate at the new state park "The Natural Bridge of Virginia" for Thursday night enjoyments!