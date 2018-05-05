Bernstein Centennial Celebration

Google Calendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Bernstein Overture from Candide

Bernstein Suite from On the Waterfront

Bernstein West Side Story Suite 

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

Join the world-wide centennial celebration of Leonard Bernstein as composer, conductor, educator, musician, cultural ambassador, and humanitarian. Experience his spirit through the joy of his music as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to one of the greatest composers and conductors of the 20th century. Our tribute concludes with a staple of Bernstein's conducting career, Tchaikovsky's triumphant Symphony No. 5.

Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540-343-9127
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bernstein Centennial Celebration - 2018-05-05 19:30:00
Contests
Vote For Your Favorite Restaurants Today!
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs