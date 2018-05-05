Bernstein Centennial Celebration

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Bernstein Overture from Candide

Bernstein Suite from On the Waterfront

Bernstein West Side Story Suite

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

Join the world-wide centennial celebration of Leonard Bernstein as composer, conductor, educator, musician, cultural ambassador, and humanitarian. Experience his spirit through the joy of his music as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to one of the greatest composers and conductors of the 20th century. Our tribute concludes with a staple of Bernstein's conducting career, Tchaikovsky's triumphant Symphony No. 5.