Big Lick Kid Fest

Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia

The Big Lick Kid Fest returns for 2017! For our third year we're bringing more activities, more music and even more fun than ever to Roanoke's beautiful Elmwood Park on Sunday September 3rd! Plus we've registered as an official Nickelodeon Day of Play Event - we're working harder than ever to offer the most coolest outdoor fun we can find to get the kids to Get Up, Get Out and Go Play! Join us for Kid Fest Karoake, multiple vendors, arts and crafts, food trucks, treats, Rock Wall & Bounce House Fun Zone sponsored by Homestead Creamery and more to be announced! Entry is $8 and includes ALL activities, kids 4 and under free! (Food/beverage sold separately of course) Keep it here for more details and sign up for our e-blast list at www.BigLickEntertainment.com!

Info
Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia View Map
