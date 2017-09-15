BILL FRISELL: HARMONY FEATURING PETRA HADEN, HANK ROBERTS & LUKE BERGMAN

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Shaftman Performance Hall Ticket Prices: Bronze - $20 Silver - $25 Gold - $30

Jazz’s Most Influential Guitarist of the Past 25 Years Revered guitarist, composer, GRAMMY® winner and two-time nominee Bill Frisell is “the most innovative and influential jazz guitarist of the past 25 years” (Wall Street Journal). With over 250 recordings (including over 40 of his own), Bill is a featured special guest on new albums by Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Charles Lloyd, and Allen Toussaint’s final recording. A feature film and behind-the music profile, entitled Bill Frisell, A Portrait, premiered at SxSW in March 2017.

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
