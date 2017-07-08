The Black Dog Americana Music Festival welcomes you with Chateau Morrisette wine tastings and sales by the glass or bottle; beers on tap; food, art, and craft vendors; and of course an afternoon of electric and acoustic Americana to get you on the dance lawn! This year's Americana brings a hearty taste of the deep South: Beth McKee stirs the soul with New Orleans rhythm and blues. Mingo Fishtrap delivers brass-energized southern soul. Gates open at 11. Music begins at noon. Seating and sunscreen recommended. Canopies welcome in designated areas behind the dance lawn. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the gate. No refunds - music happens rain or shine! Discounted tickets available for designated drivers.