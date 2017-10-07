Blacksburg Brew Do is a craft beer and local food festival with the proceeds benefiting The Blacksburg Partnership. The Blacksburg Partnership is a non-profit, independent economic development organization focused on projects that attract visitors and retail prospects. Partnership projects include the development of property, revitalization of retail districts, special events, and community arts endeavors such as Gobble de Art and the Collaborative for the Arts. The Partnership is also known for two signature events that take place every year: Blacksburg Fork and Cork, a food, wine, and art extravaganza, Blacksburg Brew Do, a craft beer festival and the Virginia Cheese Festival, a homage to fromage.