BLAST! (Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training) by American Academy of Pediatrics

Training Classroom 5269 Orchard Hill Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The BLAST! class is an interactive program designed to be fun while

providing future babysitters all the tools necessary to be effective and dynamic babysitters.

The class provides extensive training in pediatric first aid, household safety, and the fundamentals of childcare.

The BLAST! program can prepare children to interview for a babysitting job, select safe and suitable games and activities, prevent accidents, perform first aid, and begin babysitting safely and competently.

Ages: girls and boys 11-14

Class length: 5 hours (2 classes of 2.5 hours each)

Class size: limited to 8 students

Training Classroom 5269 Orchard Hill Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Kids & Family
