Admission: Advanced registration $15/single & $20/single on race day.

Blossom to Bottle 5K Race Run, Jog, Walk or Crawl over the hills and through the blossoms, down in the valley and across the streams in a benefit race for the Bedford Area Family YMCA programs. The course is an off-road venue with spectacular mountain views at the foot of the Peaks of Otter in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. It will be a wonderful spring filled with the smell of blossoms, views of animals and companionship with good folks united in a good cause. At the half way mark we will serve samples of the famous Peaks of Otter wine. Taste a little bit and continue towards the finish line while you traverse the valley on either a 5K competitive run or 3K walk over an off-road course.