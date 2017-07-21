Dig deep into nature’s medicine cabinet at the 2017 Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering! The BRHLG features:
- A free Friday pre-conference excursion from Ferrum College to the Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine in Floyd, VA (home of the Appalachian Herb Growers Consortium).
- A Saturday keynote address on “Appalachian Herbal Traditions” by Phyllis Light, a fourth-generation herbalist/healer and the founder of the Appalachian Center for Natural Health.
- A slate of 6 Saturday workshops on healing, herbal infusions/body balms, techniques for cultivating an herbal home garden, methods for making herbal home cleaning products, and skills for identifying medicinal mushrooms. (Participants choose 3 workshops from the 6. Onsite vending will support every class.)
- A Sunday herbal plant identification walk with Phyllis Light.
- Opening and closing ceremonies with a spirit circle.
- Performances of Appalachian storytelling and Americana music.
- Yoga Saturday and Sunday mornings.
- Nutritious meals (3 Saturday, 1 Sunday), snacks, and herbal teas.
- Fine accommodations in Ferrum College’s newest conference residence hall.
Herbalists and aspiring herbalists of all levels are welcome!
Info
Blue Ridge Institute and Museum 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, Virginia View Map