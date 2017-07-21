Dig deep into nature’s medicine cabinet at the 2017 Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering! The BRHLG features:

A free Friday pre-conference excursion from Ferrum College to the Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine in Floyd, VA (home of the Appalachian Herb Growers Consortium).

A Saturday keynote address on “Appalachian Herbal Traditions” by Phyllis Light, a fourth-generation herbalist/healer and the founder of the Appalachian Center for Natural Health.

A slate of 6 Saturday workshops on healing, herbal infusions/body balms, techniques for cultivating an herbal home garden, methods for making herbal home cleaning products, and skills for identifying medicinal mushrooms. (Participants choose 3 workshops from the 6. Onsite vending will support every class.)

A Sunday herbal plant identification walk with Phyllis Light.

Opening and closing ceremonies with a spirit circle.

Performances of Appalachian storytelling and Americana music.

Yoga Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Nutritious meals (3 Saturday, 1 Sunday), snacks, and herbal teas.

Fine accommodations in Ferrum College’s newest conference residence hall.

Herbalists and aspiring herbalists of all levels are welcome!