Blue Ridge Kite Festival

Admission: Free

Join us for an outdoor day of kite fun and celebration accented by many happy kite flyers of all skill levels. There will be arts, crafts, and corporate vendors, along with tasty treats from amazing food vendors. The field is large enough for kids to run, play and fly kites while others will nap on a blanket, stare at the kite covered sky or simply sit and enjoy excellent people watching and event happenings across the park. Free Admission Free Parking Free Kite Kits* Free T-shirts* *Children must be accompanied by adults, first come first serve, while supplies last, pets are prohibited at this event.