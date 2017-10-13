Blue Ridge Potters Guild Show and Sale

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild will hold its 18th Annual Show and Sale October 13, 14, & 15 at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, VA. The BRPG Pottery Show is the largest all-pottery show in Virginia and features a wide range of work. More than 70 Guild members are expected to participate.

The Show and Sale opens on Friday, October 13 at 6:30pm. Customers enjoy refreshments as they shop for potters’ latest works at more than 50 booths. The Show and Sale continues Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, October 15 from noon to 4pm.

Demonstrations for adults and kids will be held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.