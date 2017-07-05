Board Game Design summer camp (Middle School)

Board Game Design

Think beyond the board and discover the math and science at the core of board games. Dive deep into the how and why of board game design through discussions, analysis and of course, play testing. Discuss games and game mechanics with people in the board gaming industry! In the end you will leave with a prototype of a game you design. (Food is not provided, so be sure to send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your Gamer each day.)

New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.

Before and After Camp Care

Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:

Before Camp Care: $30 per week

After Camp Care: $30 per week

Before and After Camp Care: $50 per week