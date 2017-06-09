Body Mind Spirit Fest 2017

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The 6th Annual Body Mind Spirit Fest

Join us for a two day celebration of life! We have 38 exhibitors this year, featuring holistic health practitioners, intuitive readers, eco & green products, jewelry, crystals, essential oils and more!

On Friday evening enjoy live music, a cash bar and dinner options in our outdoor Books & Spirits Bistro. Our featured guest, P.M.H. Atwater, will be on hand for a book signing, meet & greet, and lecture. Enjoy an evening labyrinth walk and drumming circle.

On Saturday there are 14 inspiring free lectures to explore. Visit our bookstore, Inner Journey, the largest metaphysical bookstore in the valley. Lunch and healthy snacks are available in the Unity Café - come join us!

Friday, June 9, 2017 5:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, June 10, 2017 10:00am-6:00pm

Tickets $5.00 at the door.

Visit our Facebook page for the latest event news: http://www.facebook.com/BodyMindSpiritFestURV

Unity of Roanoke Valley 3300 Green Ridge Road NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

540-562-2200

