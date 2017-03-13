Admission: Cost per breakfast: $15/non-member adult, $12/member adult, $12/non-member child, $9/member child, $45/non-member family of 4 and $35/member family of 4

Recurring monthly on the 3rd Saturday

PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED! Join us at the Mill Mountain Zoo every 3rd Saturday, May-October for a unique opportunity to have breakfast with the animals. Guests will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and the chance to meet one of the zoo’s education outreach animals. This will be immediately followed by a special chat with zookeepers as they amaze our guests with more fun and educational facts about our animal residents. This intimate experience will allow zoo visitors to learn more about various animals’ diets, behavior and personalities. Following the chat, there will be a child-focused and parent-assisted project and activity sheet that will be designed to further foster excitement and knowledge about the featured animals.Remember to make reservations--space is limited! Breakfast with the animals starts at 8:30am sharp! Please be on time! Don’t forget to bring a camera! Breakfast with the Animals Schedule: Saturday, May 20-Breakfast with the Birds Join us for breakfast and stay for some great conversation with a keeper about our feathered friends. When the chat is over, children will craft their own adorable bird companion and do an activity sheet designed to get the whole family exploring the zoo. Saturday, June 17- Dine with the Domesticated Come for some delicious breakfast and stay to learn about the domesticated animal residents found at Mill Mountain Zoo. Once the keeper chat is over, children will create a crayon watercolor resist painting of their favorite domesticated critter and then do a fun activity sheet themed around these animals. Saturday, July 15-Snacking with Snakes In honor of World Snake Day on July 16th, this breakfast will celebrate our slithery residents. Many people get nervous around snakes, but they are really fascinating animals! Have breakfast, and then explore the wonderful world of snakes, and you’ll see that they’re really not so bad after all. After the keeper chat, guests will make fun paper pythons and do a snake themed activity sheet. Saturday, August 19-Nibble with Native Species North America is home to many captivating animals. Enjoy breakfast, and then stay to learn about some of the native species living here at the zoo. Afterwards, children will design a collage of their favorite North American animal and do an activity sheet themed around the native species found at the zoo. Saturday, September 16-Feast with the Furry Are you a fan of all things furry and fluffy? To commemorate International Red Panda Day, keepers will talk about our red panda, as well as some of our other mammalian residents. Once breakfast and the keeper chats are over, guests will do a texture rubbing picture of their favorite furry critter and then do an activity sheet containing even more mammal fun! Saturday, October 21-Eating with the Endangered Did you know last week was Wolf Awareness Week and that Mill Mountain Zoo is home to red wolves, which are one of the most endangered species in the world? Come for some tasty breakfast and learn about our red wolves and interesting information about some of our other endangered species as well. Following that, guests will do a 3-dimensional Model Magic sculpture of their favorite endangered species and do an activity sheet related to those animals. Visit www.mmzoo.org or call or email Bambi Godkin with additional questions at (540) 343-3241 x23 or education@mmzoo.org.