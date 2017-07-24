Broadway Musical Revue Camp

For rising 10th-college freshmen who have some experience singing, come join us for a fun-filled week as we piece together a simple Broadway musical revue. This camp focuses on singing and movement. Songs centered on a predetermined theme complete with minimal props and costuming will complete the show. Campers will enjoy daily lunch and a little "break time" on our beautiful campus. Camp will culminate with a performance on Friday afternoon, aided by Roanoke College music students and instructors.