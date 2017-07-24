Broadway Musical Revue Camp

to Google Calendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00

Olin Hall - Roanoke College 221 College Lane, Salem, Virginia

For rising 10th-college freshmen who have some experience singing, come join us for a fun-filled week as we piece together a simple Broadway musical revue. This camp focuses on singing and movement. Songs centered on a predetermined theme complete with minimal props and costuming will complete the show. Campers will enjoy daily lunch and a little "break time" on our beautiful campus. Camp will culminate with a performance on Friday afternoon, aided by Roanoke College music students and instructors.

Info

Olin Hall - Roanoke College 221 College Lane, Salem, Virginia View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Broadway Musical Revue Camp - 2017-07-24 09:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs

Subscribe to The Roanoker!