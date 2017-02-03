Buchanan Civil War History Weekend

Admission: Free

History comes alive in downtown Buchanan! Stroll through Living History Camps, Sutler’s Row, Take part in a Camp Dance or period Church service and explore Main Street where you will find Art, Antiques, gifts and places to eat. See the flash, smell the smoke and witness the reenactment of General McCausland and his confederate troops fighting to secure the bridge delaying General Hunters fiery Raid of the Valley. A full weekend of activities listed on the Town website.