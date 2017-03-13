Buchanan Garden Festival

Set against the backdrop of the historic Wilson Warehouse dozens of vendors will be setting up displays of flowers, tools, plants, art, antiques and handmade crafts for your discovery. Annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs and planters overflowing with flowers will be available from Garden Vendors. Related garden accessories including birdbaths, hummingbird feeders, garden statuary, birdhouses, garden furniture, wind chimes, garden tools and so much more. Get the latest gardening and lawn care tips from the pros of Rockingham Co Operative and Lowes Home Improvement both set up during this year’s festival. Virginia Master Gardeners will be sharing tips on hot gardening topics such as Dividing Perennials, Companion Planting, Straw Bale and Container Gardening and more during program in the historic Wilson Warehouse throughout the day. Don’t have a green thumb? Take a look at the many arts and crafts being offered. Handmade soaps, potpourris, wreaths, essential oils, antiques, jewelry and more. Local artists offer original paintings, photography, prints and three dimensional art and handmade jewelry. Additional items include jams, jellies, preserves, hot sauces, knives and more. Be sure to stroll along Main Street to take advantage of the Merchant Sidewalk Sale! Along Main Street you will find a unique blend of mom and pop locally owned shops featuring art, antiques, books, furnishings and more.