Bud-Break by the Bonfire at Hickory Hill

Hickory Hill Vineyards 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24121

Celebrate Budbreak at Hickory Hill Vineyards.

Gather around the fire pit to celebrate budbreak in the vineyard where you will enjoy award winning wine with great friends and music as we watch the flames dance the afternoon away.

There is no admission for this event. Wine is available for purchase by the glass or bottle. You may bring your own picnic or create your own Picnic-in-a-Bag from our selection of Boar's Head cheese and meats.

Hickory Hill Vineyards 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24121 View Map

540-296-1393

