Gates Open: 6:00pm

Show Starts: 7:00pm

Tickets - $35 per person (plus applicable fees), children 6 and under are free

VIP tables of 8 are $600 - includes Admission, 1 drink ticket per person, and a $10 food voucher per person.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW and can be purchased through Berglund Center (online, at the box office, or by phone).

If tickets are sti